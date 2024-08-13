Tenby's all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller, was requested to launch shortly after 6pm the report that the kayaker was being blown out to sea from Rhossili on the Gower Coast by the offshore breeze.

The volunteer crew were quickly on the water and made best speed to Rhossili, whilst Burry Port lifeboat also made their way.

As the lifeboat was passing the DZ7 buoy in Carmarthen Bay, it was confirmed that the kayaker had made his way safely ashore and was no longer in need of assistance.

The lifeboat was stood down to return to station.