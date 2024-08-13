A report of a kayaker in difficulty led to the launch of two lifeboats on Sunday evening, August 11.
Tenby's all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller, was requested to launch shortly after 6pm the report that the kayaker was being blown out to sea from Rhossili on the Gower Coast by the offshore breeze.
The volunteer crew were quickly on the water and made best speed to Rhossili, whilst Burry Port lifeboat also made their way.
As the lifeboat was passing the DZ7 buoy in Carmarthen Bay, it was confirmed that the kayaker had made his way safely ashore and was no longer in need of assistance.
The lifeboat was stood down to return to station.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here