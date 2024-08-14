A Pembrokeshire woman has been given a boost - winning £4,000 on the Pembrokeshire Lottery.
Nicola Jones from Llangwm was the lucky recipient of the lottery's monthly super draw on August 7.
Mrs Jones, a long-standing supporter, started her journey with the lottery in 1998.
Upon her win, Mrs Jones disclosed that she intends to use the money for a much-needed family holiday to Turkey.
More lottery draws, including the £8,000 September Superdraw, and weekly £2,000 draws are underway. To find out more information about Pembrokeshire Lottery, to play or find out about the lottery's interest free business loan fund, call 01646 690800.
