A police officer from Haverfordwest was among the members of Dyfed-Powys Police who provided support to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
PC Sophie Webber, carried out general patrols around key Olympic sites, ensuring the safety of venues and spectators.
She was joined by Sergeant Grace Coburn from Newtown, PC Sophie Maliphant from Carmarthen, and explosive detection dog handler PC Mike Barnsley with Police Dog Doug.
PC Sophie Maliphant said: “I've had a fantastic experience working at the Olympic Games along with two colleagues from Dyfed-Powys.
“We have been fortunate to work alongside the Italian Carabinieri, the Spanish Civil Guard and the Gendarmerie, policing and patrolling the golf course during the tournament.
"I have made some wonderful memories and will be forever grateful to be a part of the international policing team for the Paris 2024 Olympics."
While in France, PC Webber and PC Maliphant also had the chance to meet the join director of international security.
Around 35,000 police officers were mobilised during the games and 45,000 provided security at the opening ceremony.
PC Barnsley said: “It’s a privilege to represent Dyfed-Powys while working with other law enforcement agencies from around the world at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Sgt Coburn added: “Heddlu must be trending on Google as a common search, as so many people have walked past us, googled what it means and then come back amazed that we’re from Wales.
“It’s a great experience, and we are all very thankful to have this opportunity.”
Meanwhile, in Wales, police forces have been working with local partners to help support Olympic and Paralympic events and fan zones at a range of locations.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here