PC Sophie Webber, carried out general patrols around key Olympic sites, ensuring the safety of venues and spectators.

She was joined by Sergeant Grace Coburn from Newtown, PC Sophie Maliphant from Carmarthen, and explosive detection dog handler PC Mike Barnsley with Police Dog Doug.

PC Sophie Maliphant from Carmarthen. (Image: Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police)

PC Sophie Maliphant said: “I've had a fantastic experience working at the Olympic Games along with two colleagues from Dyfed-Powys.

“We have been fortunate to work alongside the Italian Carabinieri, the Spanish Civil Guard and the Gendarmerie, policing and patrolling the golf course during the tournament.

"I have made some wonderful memories and will be forever grateful to be a part of the international policing team for the Paris 2024 Olympics."

While in France, PC Webber and PC Maliphant also had the chance to meet the join director of international security.

Around 35,000 police officers were mobilised during the games and 45,000 provided security at the opening ceremony.

PC Mike Barnsley with PD Doug. (Image: Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police)

PC Mike Barnsley with fellow police dog handlers. (Image: Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police)

PC Barnsley said: “It’s a privilege to represent Dyfed-Powys while working with other law enforcement agencies from around the world at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Sgt Coburn added: “Heddlu must be trending on Google as a common search, as so many people have walked past us, googled what it means and then come back amazed that we’re from Wales.

“It’s a great experience, and we are all very thankful to have this opportunity.”

Sergeant Grace Coburn was 'very thankful' for the opportunity. (Image: Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police)

Meanwhile, in Wales, police forces have been working with local partners to help support Olympic and Paralympic events and fan zones at a range of locations.