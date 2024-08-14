Little and Broad Haven RNLI Lifeboat Station welcomed more than 200 visitors on August 4 to see the results of a major winter refurbishment.

This was the first time members of the public could view the improvements made at the station.

Youngsters could get a chance to try on lifeboat crew kits (Image: RNLI/Denys Bassett-Jones)

Volunteer crew members were around to answer questions and offer photo opportunities with the lifeboat and equipment.

The Broad Haven Coastguard Rescue Team also attended with their Coastguard Rescue Vehicle, showcasing the collaboration between rescue services.

The event coincided with the annual Little Haven Regatta, a highlight of the village calendar.

There was a chance to pose for photos (Image: RNLI/Denys Bassett-Jones)

Viv Grey, lifeboat training coordinator, said: "The open day is a great way for the crew to meet members of the public to share their knowledge and experiences.

"Also it's an opportunity to promote beach and water safety.

"The crew particularly enjoy meeting the young residents and potential future crew, as we are always recruiting.

"This year was our most successful event with over 200 visitors and £100 raised for the RNLI in the process.

"A big thank you to the crew and RNLI community manager, Alice Coleman, for all their help."

Representatives from the National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) Station at Wooltack Point also attended.

Shelley, the fundraising and recruitment officer, said: "We had a great day there, it was lovely to meet some of our social media followers and chat with people about Wooltack Point.

Attendees had a chance to learn more about the RNLI (Image: RNLI/Denys Bassett-Jones)

"We may have even recruited a new volunteer for watchkeeper training.

"Big thanks to the organisers and the weather was kind to us which certainly helped.

"All in aid of a great cause."

Denys Bassett-Jones, the press officer for Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat, said: "It was great to see how busy the open day was this year and the fact the RNLI celebrates its 200th anniversary this year certainly helped make it an extra special event."