Cleddau/The One That Got Away; is a new, six-part, drama series that combines a gripping murder mystery with an electrifying love story.

The series is being filmed in Welsh for S4C for broadcast in late 2024, while an English language version will also be produced for international audiences.

Set in Pembroke Dock, the drama focuses on the shocking murder of a nurse which opens old wounds in a small-town community, throwing a historic conviction into doubt, raising the horrifying prospect of a copycat killer and reuniting two former lovers tasked with finding the killer.

With twists and turns leading to a heart-stopping finale, Cleddau/The One That Got Away is a forensic examination of a town, a killer and a relationship, past and present.

The drama brings together a top-class team of Welsh crime drama talent.

The series is written by Catherine Tregenna (The Bench, Law & Order UK, Lewis and DCI Banks) and stars Elen Rhys (The Mallorca Files, Craith/Hidden), Richard Harrington (Y Gwyll/Hinterland) and Rhian Blythe (Y Golau/The Light in the Hall, Craith/Hidden).

All six episodes are directed by Carmarthenshire-born Sion Ifan (Y Gyfrinach/The Secret).

Catherine Treganna said: “I'm so excited to create and write my own series and share it with S4C audiences as that's where my television career began. It's a privilege to write in the voice and accents that are part of my childhood and bring to bear what I've learnt in over 25 years of writing crime thrillers.”

S4C Drama Commissioner Gwenllian Gravelle said: “We’re delighted to be working alongside Banijay and Blacklight TV on such a suspenseful series. We can’t wait for our viewers to watch this tense, gripping crime thriller which never once loses momentum. With a stellar Welsh cast and a fabulous location, it’s going to be a real treat.”

Phil Trethowan and Ben Bickerton, executive producers at BlackLight Television, said: “We are thrilled to be making The One That Got Away/Cleddau with S4C, Banijay Rights and Creative Wales. It is a gripping thriller that will keep the audience guessing until the end, delivered by the very best Welsh writing, directing and acting talent.”

Simon Cox, EVP content & acquisitions, at Banijay Rights, added: “Set against the backdrop of the beautiful west Wales coast, Catherine Tregenna’s superbly crafted crime story is a fantastic addition to the Banijay Rights catalogue - marking our foray into the burgeoning Welsh noir genre.

“We are excited to partner with BlackLight and S4C on the dual language versions of Cleddau and take this gripping drama to audiences worldwide.”

The One That Got Away/Cleddau is from BlackLight Television (a Banijay UK company) in collaboration with Banijay Rights.

Both English and Welsh versions will be distributed globally by Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of media and content powerhouse Banijay.