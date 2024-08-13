Dyfed-Powys Police conducted a drugs raid on the property on Honeyborough Industrial estate on the afternoon of August 10.

Inside, officers found cannabis plants and drug paraphernalia, and one arrest was made.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Saturday afternoon (August 10, 2024).

“Cannabis plants and drug production paraphernalia were found in a property at the Honeyborough Industrial estate in Neyland.

“Flamur Vengo, aged 41, has been charged with the production of cannabis and appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, August 12.”

Vengo, of no fixed abode, will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on September 2 after indicating a guilty plea in the magistrates’ court. They were remanded back into custody until that date.