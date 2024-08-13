The burglary is said to have taken place on Woodland Drive in Milford Haven at 1.30am.

Witnesses have been asked to come forward by police to share any details.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to burglary which occurred at around 1.30am on Friday, 9th August 2024.

“A report has been received that a sum of money was stolen from a property on Woodland Drive, Milford Haven.

“Anyone who witnessed the burglary, saw anything suspicious, or have any information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact police either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

“Quote ref: 24000691678

“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”