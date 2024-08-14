Thousands had flocked to the Welsh coast to enjoy the warm weather.

The weekend of August 10 and 11 saw many people head to the coastline to enjoy the soaring temperatures.

The RNLI advises visitors to the coast to choose a lifeguarded beach to ensure their safety.

The warm weekend saw lifeguards deal with multiple incidents due to the volume of people at the beaches and offshore winds.

At Broad Haven beach, lifeguard Tom Rogers carried out several water patrols advising inflatable users to return to shore.

An inflatable paddleboard and kayaker were drifting further out to sea when the Little Haven RNLI lifeboat, already searching for a paddleboarder at Stack Rocks, was called to assist.

The casualties were helped into the boat and returned safely to shore.

At Newgale, rip currents were created across the beach due to the combination of strong cross-offshore wind and waves. Lifeguard Travis Christopher Barnes spotted a paddleboarder waving for help.

The paddleboarder had dislocated his shoulder. The lifeguards administered Entonox for pain relief. He had to be towed back to shore.

During the incident, lifeguard Harry Nichols spotted a small child struggling to return to shore on a bodyboard due to the offshore wind. Harry brought the child back to the shore.

Noah Harvatt, lifeguard supervisor for North Pembrokeshire, said: "It’s great to see so many people getting out to enjoy the coast.

"We want everyone to have fun at the beach, but to do so safely.

"When we fly the orange windsock, we strongly advise against taking inflatables of any kind in the water.

"Inflatables are very light and can quickly be blown out to sea.

"There were hundreds of people on our beaches at the weekend, which makes it impossible to speak to every individual.

"If you’re ever in doubt about whether it’s safe to take your inflatable in the sea, please approach a lifeguard. We’re always happy to help.

"If you find yourself or see anyone else in difficulty, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

At Tenby Castle Beach, lifeguard Willem Beck was on patrol when he spotted a child on a bodyboard drifting into a rip current.

He made his way to the child and brought them back to shore.

Oliver Davies-Schofield, lead lifeguard supervisor for South Pembrokeshire, said: "This weekend’s incidents across Pembrokeshire show the importance of visiting a lifeguarded beach.

"Float to Live.

"Don’t worry if your legs sink, we all float differently. Spread your arms and legs to improve stability.

"Wave one arm and shout for help.

"Our lifeguards are always on the lookout and will come to your assistance."