You might have heard of UCAS clearing, this is when students are given another second chance to get a place at university.

UCAS matches those who still want a university place to universities which have unfilled places.

This year, UCAS clearing will occur from July 5 until October 21, 2024.

Who is eligible for UCAS clearing?





“Clearing matches applicants to university places that are yet to be filled,” explains the UCAS website.

“It’s available to anyone who has made a UCAS Undergraduate application and doesn’t hold any offers.”

You are eligible to apply for clearing if:

you’re applying after June 30

you didn’t receive any offers (or none you wanted to accept)

you didn’t meet the conditions of your offers

you've paid the multiple choice application fee of £27.50

you’ve declined your firm place using the ‘decline my place’ button in your application

University Clearing Guide

UCAS adds: “Courses in Clearing aren’t just the ones nobody wants – there are many reasons why courses are still available.

“It’s an opportunity for those who have missed their conditions, or had a last-minute change of heart about the university or course they want to study.”

How to apply for UCAS clearing

Firstly, you need to search for available courses – you can see all vacancies via the UCAS search tool here.

UCAS explains: “After you’ve found the course you’re interested in, give the uni a call to make sure you meet the entry requirements and they still have vacancies. If they offer you a place and you want to accept it, add the Clearing choice in your application. Click 'Add Clearing choice', and fill in the course details by the date the university/college gave you on the phone.

“You can only add one choice at a time, but if the university/college doesn't confirm your place, you'll be able to add another.”

UCAS also provides clearing plus for students who find themselves in clearing.

UCAS says they will “personally match you to courses you may be interested in” using what they know about you from your application and what universities and colleges are looking for.