Michael Davies farms in partnership with his brother, Martin, and their families and is responsible for the management of the dairy and arable unit at Good Hook alongside his wife, Ann and sons Danny and Joe.

His brother manages a poultry unit at Cuckoo Mill Farm, producing turkeys all year-round, supplying Farmers’ Markets and the catering sector across south west Wales.

Michael’s farming career began alongside his parents and his brother after he left grammar school in 1979 at 16 and returned to the family farm, which at that time covered 70 acres and had 30 cows and a flock of turkeys.

Michael attended agricultural courses in Haverfordwest for four years to further his training and education and in 1980 the family started to expand the business with the purchase of Good Hook.

In 2007, he led the development of a new dairy unit at Good Hook and has expanded the dairy enterprise to a 600-cow unit. Alongside the development of their dairy farm, the turkey business at Cuckoo Mill has also expanded significantly since the 1980s.

In order to increase the stock levels at Good Hook, Michael began to import dairy stock in 2008, and the cattle import side of the business has continued to grow as they provide a valuable service not only to their own business, but to dairy farmers across Pembrokeshire and even further afield.

Today, the business imports over 3,000 dairy cows annually from mainland Europe, with Pembrokeshire farmers benefitting from being able to buy in large numbers of stock at any one time.

Michael is also heavily involved in the local community and served as Chairman of Uzmaston Community Council between 1998 and 2005.

Michael has had a long association with Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society and plays an indispensable role in the organisation and running of Pembrokeshire County Show. He started stewarding Welsh Mountain ponies at the county show in 1999 and became a member of the executive committee in 2001, later becoming chief steward of the Welsh Horse breeds at the show.

He was elected as the president of the show in 2013 and in this capacity, he chaired the meetings of all the committees and sub-committees that are critical to the organisation and preparations of the event.

The Covid-19 pandemic proved to be hugely challenging for the show society, and Michael took the responsibility of steering the society through many challenges, with some very difficult decisions having to be taken to ensure the future survival of the society and the continued existence of the show itself.

During this turbulent time, the society has had to make some tough decisions. Michael led the board through those challenging times and his skilful leadership has been vital in putting the society on a secure footing for the future.

This allowed the society to stage the only two-day agricultural show in Wales in 2021 and this hard work and commitment was recognised by the Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) in awarding their Trustee Board Award to the show society.

Alongside his county show commitments, Michael is also Chairman of the Pembrokeshire Hunt, a position he has held for several years, and he also holds the position of Chairman of Fallen Stock.

He is responsible for the business side and the extensive record keeping requirements for quarterly animal health inspections. He also oversaw the move to new premises in 2019 which will hopefully help secure the future of this essential service for all livestock farmers in Pembrokeshire.

Jeff Evans, chairman of the Idris Davies Memorial Award Management Committee, said: “Michael Davies is a very worthy winner of the Idris Davies Memorial Award for his outstanding contribution to agriculture and the farming community in Pembrokeshire.

"His commitment and dedication to the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society is very clear to see, and his skilful leadership has helped steer the society through its recent difficulties and has helped ensure the continued existence of our beloved Pembrokeshire County Show and ensured that we still have this fabulous event in the county to showcase our farming industry.

"Michael joins some illustrious company in becoming this year’s winner of the Idris Davies Memorial award.”