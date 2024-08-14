Leon Jones, of Fleming Crescent in Haverfordwest, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 6 charged with possessing a fighting dog.

It was alleged that Jones had an XL Bully, a breed which is banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act, which is reported to have injured a child in Haverfordwest on January 13.

The case was adjourned to allow for more information to be gathered on the injuries sustained by the child and on any previous incidents.

Jones will return to court on September 3, and was granted bail until that date.