The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) staff in Pembrokeshire Jobcentres have been supporting jobseekers in their search for employment.

This support includes helping people find jobs and offering guidance on building a career in their chosen field.

A key part of this support is the relationship between jobcentres and employers.

The DWP has said that the Jobcentre's employer and partnership team has been working hard to build relationships with employers.

This includes advertising vacancies, inviting employers to job fairs, and offering space in Jobcentres for interviews.

The Jobcentre staff have been supporting Oakwood Theme Park with their summer recruitment.

Many jobseekers who volunteered to be interviewed have been offered jobs.

The DWP has also said that Bluestone Resort regularly carries out interviews at the county's Jobcentres.

The NHS, the biggest employer in Wales, has been struggling with staff shortages.

The HR team of the Hywel Dda University Health Board, which covers Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, and Ceredigion, holds regular information sessions at the Jobcentres.

These sessions provide information about the various job roles available within the NHS, including roles in hospitals, pharmacies, and GP surgeries, in medical and non-medical roles.

Fred Hatton of the DWP employer and partnership team said: "It can be a full-time job to seek out the ideal job, make a successful application, and then impress the employer at interview.

"The next phase of the process is to continue to impress the employer during the first few months in work.

"Estimated vacancies in the UK in the three months to July were 884,000.

"The key focus for all Jobcentre staff is to help people achieve financial security through work.

"Providing individual tailored support to jobseekers is a springboard to financial independence and a route to building a better life for themselves and their families.

"Turning this aim into a reality is the role of every locally based Jobcentre work coach.

"Underpinning this, our employer and partnership teams continue to work with businesses to fill their vacancies, which in turn contributes to growing the economy."

One of the recent announcements was about Pembrokeshire Creamery in Haverfordwest, which is expecting to bottle more than a million litres of milk each week.

The development of Pembrokeshire Creamery was initially supported by the Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council when they formed a joint venture to create the Pembrokeshire Food Park.

The DWP has said that there are many employers, both small and large, who still need staff.

Jobseekers are encouraged to look for jobs that suit them on job websites and social media platforms.