Andrew Chapman, 29, of Troed Yr Ynys in Bronwydd Arms, had gone on trial at Swansea Crown Court charged with sexually assaulting the teenager in Carmarthenshire on September 21.

Chapman was accused of, while sitting in his vehicle, asking the teenager for a kiss and then reaching out the window and touching her jacket around the area of her chest.

He denied the offence.

In March, a jury was discharged after they were unable to reach a verdict following the initial trial, and it was confirmed that a retrial would take place.

Chapman was also accused of harassment by breaching a restraining order, which was imposed by Swansea Crown Court on November 17.

He was alleged to have searched for and viewed the teenager’s TikTok account on June 24.

Chapman admitted breaching the order at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on August 6.

Andrew Chapman has been jailed for sexual assault and breaching a restraining order. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

At Swansea Crown Court on August 7, Chapman was jailed for six months for the sexual assault, and a further 14 months for breaching the restraining order.

He must register as a sex offender for seven years, and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for five years.

The teenager was also granted a new 10-year restraining order against Chapman.