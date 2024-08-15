Peter Lavelle, 40, now of Castle Street in Reading, was charged with fraud by false representation.

It was alleged that Lavelle used a false name to open an electricity account for Universal Garage on Park Street in Pembroke Dock – which did not belong to him – with the intent of getting access to the electricity.

The allegations were said to have taken place between March 20, 2021, and July 4, 2022

The case came before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 6, where it was sent to Swansea Crown Court.

Lavelle will appear to enter his plea on September 6, and was granted bail until that date.