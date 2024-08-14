The Northern Lights were seen over the weekend and overnight on Tuesday, August 13 to 14.

Members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club captured the stunning natural phenomenon on camera.

The Met Office Space Weather forecast had read: "Ongoing Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) influence will wane slowly through Tuesday 13th Aug.

"Another CME enhancement is possible early 13 Aug, this will bring a chance of visible aurora to Scotland and parts of Northern England overnight."

However, the aurora was visible further south including in Pembrokeshire.

Here are some of our Western Telegraph Camera Club members' pictures of the Northern Lights from across the weekend and on Tuesday.

Aurora over Haverfordwest (Image: Ceri A Brown (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Aurora in Bethesda (Image: Isobel Sutcliffe (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Northern Lights in Trefin (Image: Gilderdale Jackie (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Tim was extremely lucky to see the aurora and a meteor in St Nicholas (Image: Tim Kirkby (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

The aurora was also visible in Stepaside (Image: Kay Belle (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Unfortunately for those of us who missed out, it is unlikely that the aurora will return anytime soon, with the Met Office forecast reading: "During 14 Aug activity should return back to background levels, with significant enhancements currently unlikely and any visible aurora restricted to far northern Scotland."