The Pembrokeshire night sky was picture perfect as the aurora borealis was visible across a few nights in the last week.
The Northern Lights were seen over the weekend and overnight on Tuesday, August 13 to 14.
Members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club captured the stunning natural phenomenon on camera.
The Met Office Space Weather forecast had read: "Ongoing Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) influence will wane slowly through Tuesday 13th Aug.
"Another CME enhancement is possible early 13 Aug, this will bring a chance of visible aurora to Scotland and parts of Northern England overnight."
However, the aurora was visible further south including in Pembrokeshire.
Here are some of our Western Telegraph Camera Club members' pictures of the Northern Lights from across the weekend and on Tuesday.
Unfortunately for those of us who missed out, it is unlikely that the aurora will return anytime soon, with the Met Office forecast reading: "During 14 Aug activity should return back to background levels, with significant enhancements currently unlikely and any visible aurora restricted to far northern Scotland."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel