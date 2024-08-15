James Macleod, 32, of Freemans View in Merlin’s Bridge, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with burglary.

Macleod was alleged to have entered a home on Brookside Avenue as a trespasser on July 13 and stolen an unknown amount of money.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 6, the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court.

Macleod will appear to enter his plea on September 6, and was granted bail until that date.