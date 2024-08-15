A MAN has been charged with breaking into a house in Johnston and stealing money.
James Macleod, 32, of Freemans View in Merlin’s Bridge, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with burglary.
Macleod was alleged to have entered a home on Brookside Avenue as a trespasser on July 13 and stolen an unknown amount of money.
- For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 6, the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court.
Macleod will appear to enter his plea on September 6, and was granted bail until that date.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article