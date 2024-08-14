Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to an incident in Cross Inn, near Llandysul, at 5.12am on August 13.

Crews from New Quay and Aberaeron Fire Stations attended the trailer tent fire.

When firefighters arrived, a trailer tent was “well alight”, and the fire involved a gas cylinder.

The trailer tent was completely destroyed in the fire. (Image: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

“Crews utilised one hose reel jet, one thermal imaging camera, one ceiling hook and small gear to extinguish the fire,” a fire service spokesperson said.

The tent’s five occupants, and one dog, all escaped the fire and received oxygen therapy.

The tent was completely destroyed by the fire.

A fire service spokesperson said the fire had been caused accidentally.

Firefighters left the scene at 6.39am.