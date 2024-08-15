Disgraced BBC presenter Huw Edwards has been stripped of his ambassadorial role at an historic Jewish synagogue.



Welshman Edwards, 62, was only installed as patron of the grade II-listed building two years ago after it celebrated a new lease of life.



It is the latest honour lost by the shamed BBC icon - after losing a host of university and cultural awards in a spectacular fall from grace.



The temple in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, was bought by the Foundation for Jewish Heritage and became the Welsh Jewish Heritage Centre.



But the organisation said: "Huw Edwards is no longer a patron of the Merthyr Tydfil synagogue project and therefore no longer has an association with our organisation.”



Edwards gave his backing to the project after spending years as an advocate for the upkeep of places of worship in Wales.



Speaking in 2022, Michael Mail, chief executive of the foundation, said: “The Foundation is delighted that someone of the prominence of Huw Edwards has agreed to serve as a Patron of our special Merthyr Tydfil synagogue heritage centre project.



“Huw Edwards is a leading personality in Wales and indeed across the UK, and a major champion of Welsh culture and the cause of heritage preservation.



"This is a major boost to our efforts to save Merthyr synagogue and bring the building back into use to serve the local community and wider Welsh society”.



Edwards had already lost his position as vice-president of the National Churches Trust, and Cardiff and Bangor Universities have said they are reviewing honours granted to him in the past.



He also lost his membership of Wales' national Eisteddfod and has been expelled from Gorsedd Cymru, one of the highest accolades in Welsh public life.



Elsewhere, plaques were removed from Cardiff Castle and a mural was painted over in his hometown of Llangennech, Carmarthenshire.



Edwards pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children, shortly after the Metropolitan Police revealed he had been arrested in November 2023 and charged in June this year, following an investigation separate to last year’s scandal.