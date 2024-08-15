The European adventure was fully funded through the Taith programme for international learning exchange for Wales, funded by the Welsh Government.

The five day visit to Oberkirch provided young people, accompanied by their youth workers, with the opportunity to experience a new culture, establish new friendships and contributed to their personal, social and educational development.

For some of the young people it was the first time they had experienced European travel and culture.

The group participated in a busy programme of activities, including historical visits, a trip to nearby Strasbourg, an outdoor pool and were fortunate to be invited to a reception at the Rathaus (Town Hall) where they were extended a warm welcome by the Mayor, Bürgermeister Christoph Lipps and Nicole Trayer, Head of Staff.

On the last day, the group visited Schauenburg Castle ruins, where they enjoyed a spectacular view high above the town of Oberkirch. Feedback from the young people indicated that what they particularly liked about Oberkirch was the cleanliness, the friendliness of the people and the beautiful views and landscape.

Liz Griffiths, Community Youth Team Manager, said: “The experience of participating in this international learning exchange programme has enriched the cultural, travel and learning experiences of the young people. They were excellent ambassadors for Haverfordwest Youth Club, and our friends in Oberkirch commented on their good manners and how well they represented their home town”.

Members of Haverfordwest Youth Club are looking forward to welcoming the young people of Oberkirch on a return visit to Haverfordwest in 2025.

Pembrokeshire Youth provides experiences, opportunities, information, advice and personal support for young people aged 11-25 years.