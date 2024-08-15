The zoo has welcomed its first Macaroni penguin chick to its Penguin Coast exhibit.

The zoo, which has been home to Macaroni penguins since 2020, is the only place in the UK that currently houses this particular species of penguin.

The Macaroni penguins, with their distinctive yellow crest feathers, arrived at Folly Farm during the pandemic to help out 'Living Coasts' in Devon, after its closure.

Keepers have fallen in love with Ravioli (Image: MEGAN LEE)

The Macaroni penguin chick was discovered by Folly Farm's surprised penguin keepers during their morning checks on the animals.

The chick, now affectionately named 'Ravioli', is a male.

The keepers soon realised that the other Macaroni penguins in the colony were getting a bit too close for comfort and their curious nature meant Ravioli was being disturbed in his nest.

Not wanting to cause stress to the new arrival or his parents, keepers moved Ravioli along with mum and dad, into the safety of the enclosure’s ‘Penguin Nursery’.

This is an off-display section where he can remain in the protective care of his parents in peace and quiet.

Ravioli is currently off display to guests, but the zoo hopes to welcome him and his parents back into the main colony soon.

Caz Davies, one of the zoo’s assistant managers and penguin keepers, said: "We're beyond thrilled that Ravioli is growing strong and continuing to do so well.

"This is so exciting for us as keepers.

"To welcome our first Macaroni penguin chick to the colony will hopefully mean we can have more successful breeding for this species as well as with our Humboldt penguins, as part of the European Breeding Programme."

The keepers have fallen in love with Ravioli's beautiful, quiet nature.

He is now eight weeks old and is putting on weight each day, all very positive signs that he'll be able to join the main colony when he's strong enough and has gained his waterproof feathers and learnt to feed on whole fish.

The Macaroni penguins at Folly Farm have had little success breeding until now.

The zoo has celebrated hugely successful breeding seasons for many years with its Humboldt penguins as part of the European Breeding Programme for the vulnerable species.

In fact, the penguin keepers have welcomed more than 40 Humboldt penguin chicks.

Ravioli is currently putting on weight every day (Image: MEGAN LEE)

The two species of penguins at Folly Farm have thrived and co-habited happily ever since.

The Humboldt penguins have been at Folly Farm since 2013.

Folly Farm is asking guests to keep an eye on their social channels for more updates and pictures of Ravioli. More information can also be found on the Folly Farm website.