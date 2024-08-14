Now, middle aisle fans can get the ultimate prize as the supermarket is launching its first ever series of mystery boxes with a range of items available.

I received a Lidl Mystery Box and was surprised by just how much was inside.

How to buy a Lidl Mystery Box

The boxes are available to buy for £20 from Thursday, August 15 at 10am and will contain items with a value of more than £100 in total.

From a Silvercrest Slushie Maker to a Clifton Ukelele, there really is no end to the possibilities.

My Lidl Mystery Box had 10 items in it (Image: Newsquest)

All proceeds of the Mystery Boxes will be donated to the NSPCC and the Mystery Boxes will be available via the Lidl Mystery Box website until stocks last.

The launch will only see 1,000 boxes become available so you'll need to be quick!

50 lucky customers will receive a Bonus Item Coupon inside which will unlock a bigger item worth up to £199.

Those with coupons could receive anything from a Grillmeister 2-Burner Gas Barbeque to a Tower Air Fryer 5-in-1 Smokeless Grill, a Livarno Garden Furniture Set or an Inflatable All-Round Stand-Up Paddle Board.

What was inside my Lidl Mystery Box

Without further ado, I’ll show you what was inside my Lidl Mystery Box.

The box was huge and fairly heavy so as I was opening it, I couldn’t even imagine what was inside.

The Mystery Boxes can have a variety of items inside (Image: Newsquest)

On opening it, I saw a card that said the box “could include anything from headphones, swimming goggles or even a ukelele!” and I got two out of the three of those but we’ll save that for later.

I removed the shredded paper and was amazed to see 10 different items inside and while some are more useful to me than others, I’ve got my eye on a few to keep and others will be shared amongst my family and a local charity shop.

Silentnight Weighted Blanket

I received a Silentnight Weighted Blanket (Image: Newsquest)

I quickly realised that the weight of the box was largely down to the Silentnight Weighted Blanket that was in there.

Now this I’m very excited about because there’s nothing I love more than getting cosy with a blanket in winter.

I’ve never tried a weighted blanket before so that adds to my excitement but I’d like summer to continue so I’m hoping it’s a little while until I need to use this but what a great addition to the box!

Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee machine

I think the Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee machine was a great addition (Image: Newsquest)

I was very excited to see a Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee machine sitting in the box as it’s something I know I’ll use.

While I’m not a big coffee drinker, I’ve started to enjoy caramel lattes recently so I look forward to trying them from a machine that uses pods.

I love hot chocolate so I’ve already been looking at which pods I can buy.

I think this is a very generous addition and I hope others get items like this in their boxes.

Ukelele Set

I won't make use of the Ukelele Set myself (Image: Newsquest)

Also in the box was a Ukelele Set and this made me smile because although I enjoyed playing the clarinet when I was younger, I’ve never been any good at just picking up an instrument and being able to play it – it takes a lot of practice.

I’m not sure that I’ll get much use out of this or any for that matter but it’s definitely one I could take to the charity shop.

Swimming goggles

The box also had a pair of swimming goggles in there but I think this is one I’ll be donating as they look very small and they won’t get used by anyone I know.

Having said that, for someone else, this could be another handy item to have.

Fleece Jacket, underwear, pizza baking set and more

I also received a men’s Knitted Fleece Jacket, women’s underwear, Lidl-branded socks, nail file and a radio specifically for the kitchen.

I’m sure I’ll find someone in my family to gift the men’s Knitted Fleece Jacket to as well as the underwear which seems a bit on the small side.

I know someone who loves an outrageously bright pair of socks so the Lidl ones are a great gift for them and I’m sure the nail file and kitchen radio could come in handy or even be passed on to someone else to make use of.

10 items for £20 is a steal

Receiving 10 items for £20 is a steal if you ask me, especially when a weighted blanket and coffee machine are included. Even better, you can make a donation to charity while doing it.

Although it’s not guaranteed that you’ll get 10 items or the same items as me, I think the excitement of the Lidl Mystery Boxes is definitely worth it.

With the possibility of also receiving a Bonus Item Coupon, I can see these Mystery Boxes being very popular.

Good luck!