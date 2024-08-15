Popular activities include hiking or biking, and we’re also seeing wild swimming as a growing trend among outdoor lovers.

However, wild swimming does involve entering a body of water without guaranteed access to a lifeguard, health and safety signage, or medical assistance, so it’s essential to assess the risks, and prepare to walk away if necessary.

It is possible to safely incorporate wild swimming into outdoor recreation, but there are factors to consider before adding it to your itinerary.

How to stay safe wild swimming:

Plan ahead

Gareth Mills, UK Country Manager at AllTrails, said: "It can be tempting to spontaneously jump in a stream or lake at the end of a walk, but just as with hiking, it’s better to research locations in advance. You may find that enthusiasts share top wild swimming spots on social media, but make sure to also do your own check of what the water and weather conditions will be at the time you plan to dip in.

"If you’re combining the swim with a hike, use AllTrails to preview the hiking route, see trail and weather conditions, and spot a point along the walk where you’ll likely be near a water entry point. Swimming near the end of the walk is typically preferable from a comfort and safety perspective."

Research the water quality

Gareth continued: "Some water can be polluted for various industrial or agricultural reasons. Government officials often share information explaining water quality tests to the public, including what they are testing for and how frequently.

"It’s worth checking the bathing water quality on England’s bathing water quality site, for example. (Links for Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland are all on the same page.) My primary swimming location is either the Dee Estuary or West Kirby’s Marine Lake. I tend to avoid swimming after heavy rainfall as runoff affects water quality.

"For places where the water isn’t tested, like a mountain stream, it’s worth visually checking the water. Remember to always look upstream to check for any wayward, potentially hazardous materials the current may be sending your way."

Enjoy the benefit with a friend

"Done safely, the benefits of a dip, plunge, or swim can be long-lasting. You could feel more energised immediately, or find yourself more relaxed later in the day," Gareth added.

"It can be so much fun to experience wild swimming with a friend or in a group, especially because you’ll have more support around you. I recommend always going with others. For me, wild swimming is a bonding experience and one of life’s low-cost pleasures."

Prepare some kit

Gareth said: "If you’ve done your research and decided to try a location, pack some essentials before you head out. Consider what you are going to wear on your feet. Getting in and out of a seemingly small plunge pool can be tricky, so you may want to pack water shoes.

"Take some swimming kit, or at least a change of clothes, plus a towel, and hat. You want to have snacks and drinks ready—bonus points for a thermos flask."

Assess the area

Gareth added: "Some factors must be considered not only beforehand but also once you’ve reached the site. How deep is the water? How fast is the flow or current? Is it tidal? How do you safely get in and out? The best guidance is to enter any water slowly and carefully the first time.

"And remember: all water courses can change dramatically; just because you went there three months ago doesn’t mean you have a grasp on the latest conditions."

Keep warm

"Even on the hottest of days, some of our waters can be seriously cold. Get out before it hurts, and have your towel or dry robe ready, plus your dry clothes.

"Remember: getting dry and clothed is the priority. Move your body once dressed (dancing helps) and consider a hot drink and a hat."