The teenager – who cannot be named due to their age – had been charged with assault by beating.

It was alleged that the teenager assaulted a woman at McDonald’s in Pembroke Dock on December 14.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

At Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on August 7, it was confirmed that the case against the teenager, from the Pembroke area, had been discontinued.