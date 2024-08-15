Jac Dark, 25, of Heol Y Bannau in Pontrhydfendigaid, messaged his ex-girlfriend on June 16 telling her she shouldn’t leave her car’s logbook on the seat, prosecutor Alycia Carpanini said. He was asked what he was doing in the area.

Later that evening, Dark appeared at a car park in Aberaeron where his ex-girlfriend, her new partner, and their friends were.

Dark threatened her new boyfriend before punching him in the face “a number of times”.

The defendant wrestled the boyfriend to the floor and placed him in a choke hold. As he did this, he repeatedly shouted “Who’s the big man now” and “Who’s the f****** man now”.

After pleas from the group to stop and being told the police had been called, Dark walked away, making a comment about the victim’s race to his ex-partner as he did so.

The victim sustained cuts, bruises and swelling, and Dark’s ex-girlfriend’s Audi was damaged, with the door having dropped and scratches and dents being caused.

The boyfriend, via a statement read out by Ms Carpanini, said he was “extremely anxious about leaving the house” and “extremely stressed” when his girlfriend was home alone, fearing Dark would turn up.

Dark was interviewed by police on June 17, where he denied the allegations and claimed he was acting in self-defence. He claimed he was “getting abuse” in the group chat and went to the car park “to resolve it by talking”.

However, he later pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Ian Ibrahim, for Dark, said the defendant had no previous convictions.

“What happened on that day is wholly out of character,” he said.

“He is remorseful and he accepts responsibility in its entirety for what happened.

“He doesn’t normally indulge in this sort of behaviour.”

Judge Paul Thomas KC branded Dark an “immature and pathetically jealous man”.

“You obviously hadn’t come to terms that that lady no longer wanted you,” he said.

“Throughout the episode, you were saying ‘Who’s the big man now’. If you think that what happened there in any way made you a big man, you need to think again. It made you look like an overgrown adolescent.”

Dark was sentenced to eight months for the assault, and an additional month for the criminal damage. These were suspended for two years, during which he must complete 240 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Both victims were granted two-year restraining orders against Dark, and the defendant must pay £1,000 in compensation.