Wales’ First Minister, Eluned Morgan, on her first visit to Pembrokeshire since being elected, was amongst the thousands of people who poured into the Pembrokeshire County Showground in Haverfordwest today, Wednesday August 15.

After admiring some of the show’s magnificent line-up of livestock, she said: "It's a really lovely day this year. Things have been building back up to pre-pandemic levels.

First Minister Eluned Morgan and her deputy, Huw Irranca-Davies, enjoy the County Show with Charles George of Brynhyfryd Holsteins, Wolfascastle (Image: Western Telegraph)

"It's been wonderful. Lots of people are here from Pembrokeshire and beyond. It has been brilliantly organised.

Non Thorne of Studdolph Herefords, Milford Haven with nine-month-old Barbie, the show's reserve supreme Hereford. (Image: Western Telegraph)

"One of my favourite parts of the show is seeing the livestock. It's amazing to think about all the work that has gone in over generations to ensure an animal is in peak condition."

The show, is the 219th organised by the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society, is now in its 240th year.

Show president Adam Thorne and his sister Helen Elliott met proud young poultry winner Tomos Clarke, with his Pekin chicken, Lavender, and his sister Ffion's Silkie called Twpsin. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Show director and trustee Delme Harries reflected on how the event has evolved over more than two centuries, embracing social media and the need for quality, locally-made and produced goods while still keeping sight of its rural roots.

Show director and trustee Delme Harries with Kim Evans of Fenton Vets, the show's official veterinary practice. (Image: Western Telegraph)

“Before the pandemic, we had eight full-time show staff and that’s now down to two, so we are lucky to be able to rely very heavily on volunteers and are conscious that we must involve the next generation as well."

Dogs are always welcome at the Pembrokeshire County Show so Elaine, on holiday in Pembrokeshire from Warwickshire, was happy to bright her canine quartet along. Members of the gang are Party Poodle Ava-May; German Short-Haired Pointers Benacchi and Dante and English Springer Reegan. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society president Adam Thorne, who declared the two-day event officially open from the main ring, echoed Mr Harries’ sentiments.

Bubbles in the showground sunshine. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Arable and beef farmer Mr Thorne - the third generation of his family to hold office as society president said: “We’ve got 200 voluntary stewards across all the sections, and the show just wouldn’t be possible without them.”

Happy crowds under the bluest of skies. (Image: Western Telegraph)

The fine weather forecasted for the day saw many show-goers making an early start and traffic queues built up from as early as 7:30pm.

“It’s nice to see the sun and it’s certainly brought out the crowds,” added Mr Thorne.

Pembrokeshire County Council's marquee was showcasing the way in which the authority aims to improve local lives. Council leader, Cllr Jon Harvey, and deputy chief executive, Richard Brown were there to chat with visitors. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Alongside showcasing some of Wales’ finest livestock, the show gives people an opportunity to taste fabulous local food and drink, go shopping to buy anything from a dog treat to a new tractor, enjoy a wealth of entertainment and experience country life.

Aquarius the White-Tailed Eagle is a splendid sight on the showground. (Image: Western Telegraph)

One very special visitor to the show is Aquarius the White-Tailed Eagle, whose two-metre wingspan has been enthralling visitors.

Aquarius has been brought along to the show by the British Bird of Prey Centre, with the message that these impressive birds need to make their return to Welsh skies.

In contrast to Aquarius’ impressive five kilogramme physique was the centre’s newest addition, a sleepy baby Snowy Owl.

Here's one cow that won't be winning a prize! This comedy duo came along from the Torch Theatre. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Other feathered friends who had a warm welcome to the show were the poultry exhibits back on display in their first full-scale show since 2019.

Covid and Avian flu saw the poultry classes taking a break, but they were back to the delight of the crowds this year, attracting 600 entries across individual birds craft and eggs.

Superb produce from Haverfordwest Farmers Market stallholders is shown by stallholders Carol from Pleasantly Pickled and Carla from Siop Carla. (Image: Western Telegraph)

“Although this year’s entries are half of what they used to be, they are double what we expected because we went ahead at the last minute,” said poultry show secretary Bethan Clarke.

Following on from its success at the show last year is the Welsh Food Hall, once again supported by Castell Howell.

Popty Cara is one of Pembrokeshire's longest-established food producers, with Melanie Ives from Lawrenny cooking up the Bara Brith and Welsh cakes for some 30 years. She is pictured at the show with her son Peter. (Image: Western Telegraph)

This celebration of Welsh food and drink comes to the show thanks to over 40 local producers, ranging from cider to cheesecake and features regular cookery demonstrations using produce from the stands.

This showjumping-themed display by Llinos Twigg of Cardigan was judged the best in the floral art section. (Image: Western Telegraph)

The weather forecast for Day Two of the show isn’t looking the best at the moment, but hopefully show-goers will be undeterred.

Posh frocks and Prosecco will be the order of the day for the show’s Ladies Day reception in the Members’ Marquee, which is raising funds for RABI Royal Agricultural Benefit Fund.

Amazing crochet work by Anona Scrimshaw of Houghton hooked her in several prizes. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Thursday’s events also include the judging of sheep and pig classes, with competitions concluding with the supreme horse championship at 5pm.