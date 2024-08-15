Women from across Pembrokeshire turned up at the members Marquee Hall wearing fabulous outfits while enjoying a glass of champagne.

This included an appearance from the younger, older and future generation of Pembrokeshire women.

Lady Ambassador Ffion Edwards (left), President Guest Helen Elliott (middle) and President Elect Margaret Jones all made an appearance. (Image: Newsquest)

Baby Hallie was a natural in front of the camera! (Image: Newsquest)

The Erridges family with Wyn, Shauna and Ffion, Davis family with Kayleigh and Cari and the Morris family with Nicola and Elen. (Image: Newsquest)

The Davis family with Mary Raymond, Hilary Raymond, Ros Raymond, plus Anne Davis. (Image: Newsquest)

Katrina Jenkins, Menna James, Myfanwa Williams and Margaret Slater-Harries made the most of the free champagne. (Image: Newsquest)

Baby Doti was happy to be at Ladies Day with mummy Alic and Cadi. (Image: Newsquest)

Elsie Mills-Dever and Ellie Williams enjoying a drink. (Image: Newsquest)

Delyth Owen, Janet Griffths, Catherine Lewis and Mairwen Evans in their lovely outfits. (Image: Newsquest)

These Pembrokeshire ladies brought handbags too! (Image: Newsquest)

Carys and Molly made the journey from Pembroke. (Image: Newsquest)

Mother Lolwri James and daughter Carys. (Image: Newsquest)

Rhi and Meg came along from St Brides. (Image: Newsquest)

Wendy Edwards and Alison Ebsworth were colour co-ordinated! (Image: Newsquest)

The gloomy weather didn't stop Leia Burge, Alys Owens and Bethan Jenkins from dressing to impress. (Image: Newsquest)

However, the county show would not exist without the countless competitions on display, and Richard Davies was elated to win first prize for his bouquet of flowers in Craft & Horticulture.

Richard said: “It has been a difficult year for growing but people have turned up to support the show. I’m delighted to have won the most points.”

Richard Davies with his beautiful bouquet of flowers which won him first prize and best in section for Craft & Horticulture. (Image: Newsquest)

Meanwhile, in the livestock contest, family farming was a common theme amongst the winners.

Eirlys and Stuart Jones (E, B, & S Jones) were crowned Breed Champions with their Hampshire Down whereas Robleston Hall Farm, another Jones family, were crowned Charlie Sheep Champions.

Stuart and Eirlys Jones with their Hampshire Dawn Breed Champion. (Image: Newsquest)

Osian and Dylan Jones from Robleston Hall Farm with their Champion Charlie sheep. (Image: Newsquest)

Then, in the poultry building, Mr F Bradbourn was awarded show champion for best fancy breed.

This white pigeon was proclaimed the fanciest in the poultry awards. (Image: Newsquest)

Besides competition, Simon Bishop from the Ferret Roadshow put on a fascinating spectacle involving kids and celebrated the 25th anniversary of his roadshow.

Simon Bishop with his Albino Ferret Tommy, who was a hit with the kids. (Image: Newsquest)

And in the funfair area the rain didn’t stop children from going on a range of rides as parents watched on from the sidelines.

Tyler Thomas was bouncing away at the kiddie funfair. (Image: Newsquest)

Day two of the county show also featured showjumping, Pembrokeshire food story and a rather popular land train.