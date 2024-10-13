A bungalow which is located a short drive from the Pembrokeshire coastline is on the market for £295,000.
Located on South Road in Pembroke, the property has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen breakfast room, living room, driveway, utility room, off-road parking and a lawned garden with a patio area.
The bungalow is approximately a ten-minute drive from Freshwater East Beach, 16 minutes from Manorbier Beach and around 20 minutes from Tenby.
The kitchen is characterised by a window to rear aspect outlook to garden, radiator, gas hob with extractor hood, electric oven and a sink with a mixer tap.
In the utility room there is a wash hand basin, radiator and plumbing for a washing machine.
As for the bathroom, this consists of a bath with a shower, pedestal wash hand basin, low level toilet and another radiator.
The town of Pembroke is also walking distance to a range of shops, amenities and a historic castle.
For more information about this bungalow, check out the property on Rightmove.
