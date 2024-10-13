Located on South Road in Pembroke, the property has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen breakfast room, living room, driveway, utility room, off-road parking and a lawned garden with a patio area.

The bungalow is approximately a ten-minute drive from Freshwater East Beach, 16 minutes from Manorbier Beach and around 20 minutes from Tenby.

The bungalow has three bedrooms. (Image: Rightmove) There is a lawned rear garden with a patio area. (Image: Rightmove) The utility room has plumbing for a washing machine. (Image: Rightmove) The kitchen is characterised by a window to rear aspect outlook to garden, radiator, gas hob with extractor hood, electric oven and a sink with a mixer tap.

In the utility room there is a wash hand basin, radiator and plumbing for a washing machine.

As for the bathroom, this consists of a bath with a shower, pedestal wash hand basin, low level toilet and another radiator.

There is an electric oven and gas hob with extractor hood in the kitchen. (Image: Rightmove) The living room has a fireplace. (Image: Rightmove) There is a bathtub in the bathroom. (Image: Rightmove) The town of Pembroke is also walking distance to a range of shops, amenities and a historic castle.

