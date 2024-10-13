Feathered friends are joined by four-legged pals - not forgetting a beautiful insect - in our lovely line-up of pictures from our readers.

Enjoy this week's picture gallery below.





Patient pooch

Jasper waits for sundown at St Davids. (Image: Geraint Price)

Beady-eyed This watchful egret was on the lookout at Carew. (Image: Liam Woolley) Pecking order

Woody Woodpecker tucks into lunch. (Image: Allison Morris)

Good moo-rning

Greetings at the gate for four-legged friends. (Image: Alona Phillips)

Delicate beauty

This dragonfly at Upton Castle Gardens showed its lacy wings while taking a break. (Image: Hefina Evans)

Ear ear!





This adorable donkey just wants to say hello. (Image: Val Colella)