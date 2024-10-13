Roch Castle, a 12th-century Norman fortress, is offering the experience on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19.

The castle, on the west coast of Pembrokeshire, is hosting the event with the three AA rosette team from its sister hotel.

The six-course set menu, created by head chef Sammy Owen from the Blas restaurant at Twr y Felin, St Davids, will be available only to overnight guests.

As Roch Castle has just six double bedrooms, the maximum number of diners each evening is 12.

The meal will include both fish and meat-based dishes, but as it is a set menu, there will be no vegetarian alternative and special dietary requirements cannot be met.

Roch Castle provides panoramic views over Pembrokeshire and St Brides Bay from the fourth-floor viewing platform.

Originally built in 1195, Roch Castle was restored in 2009, retaining its historical features, from the circular entrance hall with exposed rock to the oddly shaped room at the top, where the myth of Adam de Rupe persists.

The castle's five-foot thick walls enclose an aristocratic dining room and an intimate chapel.

Luxury features have been preserved, including enormous bathtubs, high-end luxury beds, and a sunroom with floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

Roch Castle also serves as a backdrop for a collection of works by five artists.

Prices for the one-night stay and dining experience start from £405 for two sharing, which includes a full breakfast.

To book, visit the Roch Castle website or call 01437 725 566.

As a 12th-century castle, Roch Castle is not suitable for guests with mobility difficulties.

The on-site parking facility includes electric car charging points with two Tesla destination chargers and one universal charging unit for guests' use.