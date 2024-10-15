Gareth Richards had previously admitted assaulting a man by beating him at Shrewsbury Train Station and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, in the same location.

He had also indicated a guilty plea to obstructing an engine or carriage that was using the railway by an unlawful act or wilful omission or neglect.

The records show that while travelling as a passenger Richards, of Princess Royal Way, Haverfordwest, entered train cabin and demanded the train he was on return to Shrewsbury.

All the offences took place on December 2 last year.

Richards, 42, was due to be sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 8.

However, the court heard that he had failed to answer his phone to a follow up interview arranged by the probation service and needed to fully complete a pre-sentence report.

Richards said that he had had a job interview at the time of the appointment.

Magistrates adjourned the sentencing until next week, telling Richards: “We need a pre-sentence report in order to sentence you. It is important that when there is an arranged appointment, this needs to happen, we can’t keep adjourning “We need you to make yourself available for the appointment.”

Richards was remanded on bail on the condition that he reports to Haverfordwest Police Station twice weekly.”