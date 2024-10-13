To mark 30 years at Ashmole & Co, Jim Cornock will run the Eryri Marathon on October 28 to raise money for Tenovus Cancer Care.

This is a particularly demanding race around Yr Wyddfa.

Whilst Mr Cornock is no stranger to running, he usually sticks to half marathons, making this 26.2-mile race a significant challenge.

Mr Cornock said he chose to take part in this demanding race because the cause is personal to him.

"My mum passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of just 61.

"I have no doubt there were times when she wanted to just ‘turn around’ and go home but like thousands of others facing a cancer diagnosis, she couldn’t," he said.

"That is what keeps me going during my training runs.

"I felt like turning back lots of times recently out on my longest runs, but I kept remembering why I am doing this."

Mr Cornock joined Ashmole & Co in 1994 and qualified as a chartered tax advisor in 1999.

The Milford Haven native became a partner in the Ammanford office in 2004 and now works out of the Haverfordwest, Ammanford, Llandeilo, and Llandovery offices.

When not working, he enjoys cycling, swimming, running, football, reading, and history.

He also completed Ironman Wales in 2018.

Mr Cornock expressed his gratitude for the support he has received during his training.

He said: "Thank you to everyone that has supported me during my training.

"It means a lot.

"I hope Ashmole & Co’s clients and friends will help us raise as much money as possible for this extremely worthy cause."

Elin Murphy, Tenovus Cancer Care’s regional fundraising manager for south west Wales, said: "Ashmole & Co are going all out to raise funds with staff signing up to do so many events out of their comfort zone.

"We are very grateful to Jim for choosing to help raise funds for Tenovus Cancer Care by taking part in Marathon Eryri.

"Donations mean that we can continue to support cancer patients and their loved ones with our services and actively campaign to improve outcomes and give a voice to all affected by cancer in Wales."

Tenovus Cancer Care is a Wales-based charity offering support to those affected by cancer.

The charity relies on the contributions of dedicated supporters, volunteers, and fundraisers to continue its work.