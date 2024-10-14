Pembrokeshire College announced the opening of its Energy Transition Skills Hub at its Haverfordwest site.

The hub is supported by Shell UK and is one of three designed to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge needed for employment in energy projects.

This will be achieved through an interactive and immersive learning experience.

More than 50 industry representatives attended the opening ceremony, including Anthony Harte, head of social impact for Shell UK, and college apprentice Kelly Williams.

Mr Harte said: "We want as many people as possible to benefit from the energy system of the future.

"And we’ve seen this coming to life in Pembrokeshire with the first new energy transition skills hub.

"This is part of our ambition to support 15,000 people into jobs with a focus on the energy transition by 2035.

"It is the latest important step to ensure the energy transition is an opportunity for everyone."

Shadow minister for economy and energy, Sam Kurtz MS, also attended the opening.

He said: "The opportunities offered to students by the Energy Transition Skills Hub match the ambitions that Pembrokeshire has in the green and renewable energy sector.

"This is an exciting investment and a statement of commitment from Shell UK, Dragon Energy and Pembrokeshire College into developing the skilled workforce of today and the future.

"Pembrokeshire College has quickly become a real centre of excellence, and I congratulate everyone for flying the flag proudly for our part of the world."

The college aims to train 600 individuals by July 2026, creating a pool of talent in Pembrokeshire and west Wales with the knowledge and experience needed for projects such as offshore floating wind farms and Haven hydrogen power plants.

Dragon LNG apprentice Kelly Williams shared her experience at the ceremony.

She said: "The past four years of my apprenticeship have been nothing short of amazing.

"Whilst onsite I have had the privilege of working with some of the most experienced and talented professionals in the industry and spent one day a week in college where the lecturers are just as passionate and inspiring.

"Today, having toured this incredible new process control simulator, and experimented with the software, I can’t help but feel excited about the future.

"This facility is truly state-of-the-art, and it’s going to further elevate an already outstanding programme in the energy sector."

College principal, Dr Barry Walters, added: "This cutting-edge Skills Hub will enable training in control systems for a wide range of sectors including offshore floating wind; hydrogen plant; solar PV; tidal/marine and gas power stations and comes at an important time for the energy sector.

"We would like to thank Shell UK, Dragon LNG, the Swansea Bay City Deal Skills and Talent Fund and City and Guilds along with industry partners and local Members of the Senedd, Paul Davies and Sam Kurtz for supporting this important facility which will not only train college learners and industry professionals but will also support the local community and schools by giving them the opportunity to understand more about how energy transition will impact the way we live and work in the future."

Welsh secretary Jo Stevens said: "I’m delighted that UK Government funding, via the Swansea Bay City Deal, is being used for such a great facility.

"Pembrokeshire has an important part to play in achieving our mission for clean energy by 2030.

"This training facility will mean that local people will be able to gain the skills they need to access the good jobs of the future."