Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, was able to fund the workshop thanks to donations.

The workshop will help staff to provide the very best support to families who have suffered a pregnancy loss or the loss of a baby.

Anwen Evans, bereavement midwife, said: "We are very grateful that charitable donations have enabled our staff to partake in the workshop.

"The workshop was a fantastic opportunity to build on the confidence, knowledge, and skills required to provide high-quality care for those who have experienced the death of their baby."

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: "The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda."