Jet Moore, managing director of Adventure Beyond Ltd, is seeking permission for an outdoor adventure centre, with art studio and storage space above, and associated works at The Old Bus Depot, Moylegrove.

The application has been before multiple meetings of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee, and was again recommended for approval at the September meeting, when the application was again deferred, returning to the October 16 meeting.

The plot was originally used as a bus depot by the founder of the Richards Bros bus company.

Concerns have been raised about the scheme, including local community council Nevern, and opponents fear that increased business for adventure firms will worsen the plight of birds and animals, some of which are on the UK’s amber conservation list.

A number of letters of support have also been received saying it would provide support for the local tourist economy, protect local jobs, and redevelop a brownfield site.

In a supporting statement for the scheme, Jet Moore, managing director of coasteering, kayaking and field studies outdoor activities provider Adventure Beyond Ltd, has previously said a site previously used for equipment and vehicles necessary for activities at Ceibwr Bay and surrounds may soon be unavailable, with “the Old Bus Depot site is the only suitable commercial site for us to transfer our operations to”.

The application was previously deferred at both the June and July meetings, the former for a site visit.

Since the early July site visit, “a Holding Direction has been received from Welsh Government which does not allow for a positive decision to be issued prior to the Direction being lifted, but this does not prevent the application being considered by members”.

A Welsh Government ‘holding direction’ allows time to consider whether the application should be ‘called-in’ for Welsh Government determination or not, meaning the authority can consider the scheme but can’t grant permission until that status is decided.

A report for members also says: “Through the application process a revised design has been submitted as an amendment which is considered to better respect the local vernacular of an edge of settlement development, and re-consultation has taken place.”

It adds: “The amended design is considered to be appropriate as a response to the specific location and not to result in a development form which is visually intrusive. The siting of the buildings is considered appropriate and not to result in a significant adverse impact on any neighbouring properties. Whilst the use of the adventure centre will result in a greater level of trip generation than the existing vacant use of the land, it is recognised that national planning policy supports the appropriate redevelopment of previously developed land.

“The building has been described as overbearing due to its two-storey nature. The original building was single storey, built to be able to service buses, but did not have a first floor. This proposal originally comprised a much more industrial looking building with a low shallow pitched roof and a full first floor.

"The application was revised, with the request that the building be made a more traditional rural shape with the pitch of the first floor being more towards the eastern end of the site in order to minimise impacts on the adjacent residential properties.”

Recommending the scheme is supported the report says: “Overall, the proposal is considered to comply with relevant national and local planning policies and can be supported subject to the imposition of appropriate planning conditions."