In a submitted question to be heard at the Pembrokeshire County Council meeting of October 17, member of the public Valerie Sutherland will ask: “At a recent Biodiversity Study Day, Dr Sarah Beynon of the St David's Bug Farm said that VEXo - the 'mince' used in their spaghetti bolognese comprising insect protein and vegetables - will be rolled out to Pembrokeshire schools soon.

“Has a contract for this been signed for imminent rollout? If so, have the allergic reactions and inflammatory issues been taken fully into account as children with seafood allergies will be affected by the chitin in this product?”

In a related question, she will also ask: “Insects bred for human consumption carry parasites that are seriously harmful to humans. Are councillors aware of the potentially serious health implications of children effectively being forced to consume insect protein as outlined [in an accompanying study]?”

Pembrokeshire is well known for Dr Beynon’s Bug Farm, the vision of Dr Sarah Beynon, who wanted to combine her love of farming, academic research and education by setting up a centre of excellence in her hometown of St Davids.

The visitor experience includes the UK’s first tropical bug zoo, an edible insect restaurant, a bug art gallery and gift shop.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies visited Dr Beynon’s Bug Farm earlier this year, observing first-hand how investment from the Welsh Government, including the Nature Networks Fund, has supported initiatives at the farm.

The questions will be heard and responded to at the meeting.