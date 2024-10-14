The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven is inviting all schools attending its pantomime performance of Jack and the Beanstalk to enter the 'Magic Bean' competition.

Each school attending the show will receive a bag of beans to plant and nurture into a beanstalk in 2025.

The theatre wants to see which school can rise to the challenge of growing the tallest beanstalk.

The victorious school will win the company of Tim Howe, senior manager for youth and community, for a day of creative fun or teacher training worth £500.

Mr Howe said: "This is just a great competition where every school pupil can get involved and see the beans grow.

"All we ask is that the schools share regular updates with us via social media with the hashtag #torchpanto #pantotorch.

"What school will have the tallest bean plant I wonder?

"The pupils will need to water and look after the beans as they grow and who knows, we could have a world record breaker and have the tallest bean plant in the county or even the world.

"I may be biased, but the prize is priceless, and there might be a mystery bonus prize too."

The competition has been made possible by a generous bean donation from David Charles at Elder Meadows Nursery in Hubberston.

Mr Charles emphasised the significance of teaching children how to grow their own food.

He said: "It is very important in this day and age to teach children how to grow their own in order to subsidise their food budget in adulthood.

"It is also important that children should also be taught how to cook in order to move away from processed food.

"The children will have fun taking part in the challenge of growing the biggest beanstalk."

The pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk will be performed at the Torch Theatre from December 13 to December 29, 2024, with matinee and evening shows.

Ticket prices are set at £23.50 or £19.50 for concessions, and a family ticket is available for £75.

A relaxed performance is scheduled for December 14 at 2pm, and a BSL performance is planned for December 17 at 6pm.

For tickets and more details, contact the box office on 01646 695267 or visit the Torch Theatre website.