The closures in Saundersfoot affect Westfield Road and Valley Road.

Valley Road

The closure of the C3150 Valley Road is to enable railway bridge repairs and will be in effect for five nights from Monday October 14 and on the night of Monday November 4 – all days between 10pm and 6am.

It will be in effect from Valley Road’s junction with Sun Valley Drive, east to a point near the property known as Fairfields on Valley Road.

The alternative route is via the A478 Wooden to Pentlepoir road; the B4316 Pentlepoir to Saundersfoot road and the C3177 the Fan Road.

Pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closure.

Westfield Road

The one-day Westfield Road closure on Monday October 14 Is to enable Welsh Water to deal with sewerage ironworks repairs.

It will be in force from the road’s junction with The Ridgeway, west to its junction with Pennant Avenue.

The alternative route for eastbound traffic is via The Ridgeway, Church Terrace, Frances Lane, Wogan Terrace, Cambrian Terrace, Stammers Road, Sandyhill Road, the A478 Tenby to Kilgetty road and Hopshill Lane.

The route for westbound traffic is via Hopshill Lane, the A478 Kilgetty to Tenby road, Sandyhill Road, Stammers Road, Brewery Terrace, Milford Street and The Ridgeway.

It is intended that works are completed within the time period above, however this notice may continue in force for a maximum duration of five days if necessary.

