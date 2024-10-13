After the legendary band’s reunion concerts were speedy sell-outs, many fans have turned to Facebook in the hope of finding tickets for sale.

In many cases, scammers are hiding behind false Facebook profiles and no tickets materialise from the online ‘sale’.

Man thousands of pounds has been lost all over the UK in this way, with ‘hundreds of pounds’ being lost in Pembrokeshire alone, said Dyfed-Powys Police.

The force has now issued a warning about the scam and reminding people how to stay safe when buying online.

Reports increasing

In a post on Facebook, the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police are receiving an increasing number of reports regarding Facebook profiles offering fake Oasis tickets for sale.

“Enquiries have identified criminals are using hacked Facebook accounts to advertise the tickets, making them appear genuine.

"This scam is circulating widely in the Pembrokeshire area with people losing hundreds of £'s to the scam.

How to stay safe

"Only buy Oasis tickets from trusted sources.

"Be careful of posts, emails, texts or any ads that offer 'too good to be true' ticket deals out of the blue.

"REMEMBER, don't use the same password for your email and social media accounts. Turn on 2-factor authentication as another level of security.

"For further advice about staying safe online and fraud, visit our website."