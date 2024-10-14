Or cheer Ironman Wales and Long Course Weekend cyclists up ‘Heartbreak Hill’ from your front garden?

Then a three-bedroom semi-detached house in Saundersfoot boasting breathtaking views could be for you.

Durley Dene on St Bride’s Hill has “possibly the best location” in the popular seaside village, say agents John Francis, who are seeking offers in the region of £650,000 for the property.

A panorama to enjoy from the comfort of your bed. (Image: John Francis)

The agents add: "Step inside to find a well-presented and spacious interior, flooded with natural light. Outside, you'll find a lovely rear and front garden with plenty of room for outdoor activities and all fresco dining together with parking for added convenience.

Just a lamp post to interrupt the vista! (Image: John Francis)

"Just a stone's throw away from the beach and harbour, this property offers endless opportunities for leisurely walks along the shore or dining at one of the local restaurants.

"Whether you're looking for a permanent residence or holiday home, this is truly a rare find in an unbeatable location

‘Outstanding'’ village and coastal views can also be enjoyed through the large double-glazed windows of property’s dining room and adjoining living room, divided by an archway.

There's a parking space for two cars at the front of the property. (Image: John Francis)

The kitchen - with a range of wall and base units and built-in electric oven and hob - leads to a rear utility, cloakroom and passage with a door to the rear garden which has a patio seating area and a range of mature shrubs.

Plenty of cupboard space in the kitchen. (Image: John Francis)

On the first floor of the property, there are the three bedrooms, two of which have panoramic views over Saundersfoot.

A loft ladder from the landing leads to an attic space/hobby room, flagged up as ideal for conversion – subject to planning permission - and more windows to the front through which to enjoy those views.

The loft is a useful space - and has those great views as well, (Image: John Francis)

There is also a shower room and a cloakroom

To the front of the property is driveway with parking for two vehicles as well as a large area with those superb coastal and village views.

Durley Dene is being sold through the Tenby office of John Francis.