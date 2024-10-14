An evening of delicious food and favourites from the musicals will be served up in Pembrokeshire next week.
The event, entitled Encore!, is being staged by Côr Dyfed Choir at Rhosygilwen on Saturday October 26 at 7.30pm.
The evening of supper and songs from the shows will see music provided by Côr Dyfed Choir with solos from rising vocal talent.
The conductor is Luke Spencer and the accompanist is Stuart Evans.
Tickets are £25 to include supper and are available from www.rhosygilwen.co.uk.
Doors open at 6pm and meals will be served at 6.30pm.
