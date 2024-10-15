Katie Dickinson of Tenby, who plays for Whitland Bowling Club, received her accolade at the annual WWLBA luncheon and presentation of trophies on Saturday October 5.

The event, at the Begelly Arms, was preceded by the annual general meeting, during which Gwen Hale, of Pendine Bowling Club, was installed as new county president, taking over the reins from Mandy Jenkins, of the Haverfordwest club.

New president of the WWLBA, Gwen Hale, of Pendine Bowling Club, is pictured with senior vice-president, Dianne Scourfield; junior vice-president, Angela Thomas; new secretary, Kath Blayney; immediate past president, Mandy Jenkins; treasurer, Tracy John; competition secretary, Cally Jones; and Sue Evans. (Image: WWLBA)

Trophies were presented by immediate past president Mandy Jenkins, aided by competition secretary, Cally Jones, of Whitland Bowling Club.

And it was a delighted Cally who was able to announce that the majority of the glittering silverware had been won, not only by herself, but by her own Whitland teammates – including Katie Dickinson.

Members of the Whitland Ladies team who enjoyed a highly successful season, winning the WWLBA league title, as well as a host of other trophies. From left are Andrea Thomas, Sarah Thomas, Katie Thomas, Cally Jones, Katie Dickinson, Emily Davies, Tracey Hollins, Kathy Jenner, Eleanor Davies, Chloe Thomas, Dianne Scourfield and Sue Evans. (Image: WWLBA)

A remarkable season on the green saw the talented teenagerr walk off with no fewer than five of the county’s coveted trophies.

Having become the first player to win all three singles titles - two-wood, four-wood and under 25s - in the same season, 19-year-old Katie added the rinks for good measure and, not surprisingly, was also awarded the prestigious Victrix Ludorum as the year’s top player.

Katie was also pleased to be a regular member of the successful Whitland Ladies team who again marched to the WWLBA league title.

New WWLBA secretary and Autumn Cup winner, Kath Blayney (left), receives her trophy from immediate past-president, Mandy Jenkins. (Image: WWLBA)

New president Gwen – taking office as president for the second time – has been succeeded as WWLBA secretary by Kath Blayney, of Saundersfoot, while other officers of the county executive are: senior vice-president - Dianne Scourfield (Whitland); junior vice-president - Angela Thomas (Milford Haven); treasurer - Tracy John (Haverfordwest); and immediate past president - Mandy Jenkins (Haverfordwest).

2024 trophy winners

Two-wood singles championship: winner - Katie Dickinson (Whitland); runner-up - Ysie White (Tenby).

Four-wood singles championship: winner - Katie Dickinson (Whitland); runner-up - Ysie White (Tenby).

Under 25 four-wood singles championship: winner - Katie Dickinson (Whitland); runner-up - Kelcy Thomas (Haverfordwest).

Autumn Cup: winner- Kath Blayney (Saundersfoot); runner-up - Mandy Jenkins (Haverfordwest).

Two-wood pairs championship: winners - Pat Price and Lorna Hooper (Pendine); runners-up - Gemma Amos and Steph Amos (Saundersfoot).

Four-wood pairs championship: winners - Kathy Jenner and Cally Jones (Whitland); runners-up - Kath Blayney and Sue Roden (Saundersfoot).

Triples championship: winners - Kathy Jenner, Tracey Hollins and Cally Jones (Whitland); runners-up - Pat Young, Val Hubbard and Jenny Harris (Neyland).

Rinks championship: winners - Sarah Thomas, Emily Davies, Katie Dickinson and Chloe Thomas (Whitland); runners-up - Pat Young, Karen Edwards, Jenny Harris and Val Hubbard (Neyland).

Margaret Bryant rinks: winners - Kathy Jenner, Sarah Thomas, Chloe Thomas and Cally Jones (Whitland); runners-up - Kelcy Thomas, Brenda Lawrence, Julie Morgan and Mandy Jenkins (Haverfordwest).

Victrix Ludorum: Katie Dickinson (Whitland).