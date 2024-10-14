Rangers and gardeners are poised for potential damage from further storms as the UK faces increasingly extreme weather conditions.

Luke Barley, the National Trust's senior national consultant for trees and woodland, said: "In our management of both woods and ancient trees, we are worried about the impact of experiencing more storms when the trees are in leaf and catch the wind more, potentially causing more damage than these important habitats and trees can sustain.

"The past year has seen the most named storms since the naming system began in 2015, and the impact of this increase in severe weather events is unavoidable for National Trust foresters and woodland managers.

"The constant alternation between extreme waterlogging and drought in the soil stresses trees, and we see the signs of this effect on their rooting environment everywhere in reduced health in their crowns."

However, Mr Barley also said storm damage in native woods is part of a "natural process" that can lead to "some of the chaotic, thrilling dynamism that much woodland wildlife needs to survive".

Following a spring that was wetter and a summer cooler than usual in the UK, the expectations for this year's autumn displays are a "mixed bag".

Pamela Smith, senior national consultant for gardens and parklands at the National Trust, said: "As the predictability of weather patterns continues to alter due to a changing climate, the timings of traditional autumn with its colourful canopy displays become less certain.

"We've seen a real mixed bag of conditions so far this year - particularly the soggy start, but if we see a gradual drop in temperature along with more settled weather, we could expect to see a drawn-out display.

"However, if we get sharp, hard frosts or see further wet weather with storms, heavy rain and wind roll across the UK, that may cut any extended show short."