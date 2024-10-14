The Heathrow-Kuala Lumpur and Gatwick-New York JFK routes are among those impacted.

Alongside that, one of two daily flights from Heathrow to Doha will be cancelled until March.

British Airways has warned that further cancellations on other long-haul routes will occur between now and January.

In a statement, a British Airways spokesperson said: We’re disappointed that we’ve had to make further changes to our schedule as we continue to experience delays to the delivery of engines and parts from Rolls-Royce – particularly in relation to the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines fitted to our 787 aircraft

"We've taken this action because we do not believe the issue will be solved quickly.

"We've apologised to those affected and are able to offer the vast majority a flight the same day with British Airways or one of our partner airlines."

The airline said it would continue to work with Rolls-Royce and seek reassurance of a "prompt and reliable solution," Sky News reports.

While many affected will be flown to their destination on other carriers (such as Qatar Airways, a part-owner of BA), grounding some routes - even temporarily - could raise prices.

Travel expert Simon Calder, writing in The Independent, explained: "Even if British Airways sends only a couple of dozen passengers a day to each of those Qatar Airways departures, fares for the rest of us will rise and availability will fall.

"The same applies to Malaysia Airlines, which will pick up the BA travellers who have been told the launch of flights from Heathrow to Kuala Lumpur has been cancelled for now.

"And while London-New York is awash with capacity, taking 300-plus seats out of the market will make Christmas and New Year flights even more expensive."

A Rolls-Royce spokesperson said: "We continue to work with British Airways and all of our customers to minimise the impact of the limited availability of spares due to the current supply chain constraints.

"Unfortunately, this is an issue affecting the whole aerospace industry."