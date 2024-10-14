As part of Torch Theatre’s ‘One More Time’ campaign, three actresses from the area will perform Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads on Thursday 17 and Friday, October 18.

Janine Lewis will perform Her Big Chance, Margaret Slater Harries will take on A Lady of Letters, and Carol Mackintosh will present A Cream Cracker Under the Settee.

The monologues, first broadcast in the 1980s, portray three distinct women, each reflecting the human experience with Bennett’s insight.

The productions will run for two nights only, beginning at 7.30pm on each evening.

The performances are part of the theatre's aim to encourage audiences to revisit its productions one more time this year.

All proceeds will be donated to the Milford Haven theatre.

Tickets are priced at £12 and can be purchased from the box office or online.

For more information, contact the box office on 01646 695267 or visit torchtheatre.co.uk.