On 29 August 2021, Richard Jenkins was rescued by Cardigan RNLI lifeboat after being caught in a powerful current off Poppit Sands.

He was a mile out from shore when an RNLI lifeguard on duty that day reached him on his paddleboard and then stayed with him until the lifeboat volunteer crew was able to reach them and bring them both back to safety.

Just over three years since the rescue, on August 30 this year, Mr Jenkins tackled a solo swim from Llangrannog to Aberporth to raise funds for both the RNLI and Cancer Research. Changing weather conditions forced him to abort the initial swim at Tresaith but he returned to complete the challenge the following day.

His efforts raised a total of £1,150 to be divided between the RNLI and Cancer Research, another charity close to his heart after he battled cancer just as the Covid pandemic struck.

Mr Jenkins and his wife Marion recently visited Cardigan RNLI Lifeboat station at Poppit Sands to hand over the cheque for more than £500 and meet some of the volunteer crew.

“We were pleased to welcome Richard to the station and are extremely grateful for his donation,” said lifeboat operations manager Pete Austin.