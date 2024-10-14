The Llangoedmor Church Knitting Group has spent the last few months busily knitting thousands of poppies.

They have been created as part of an ambitious project to decorate St Cynllo Church, Llangoedmor for Remembrance Sunday.

There will be unique displays of knitted poppies to commemorate D-Day and the wars of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Some of the poppies have been combined into symbols representing the services, including a plane for the RAF and an anchor representing the royal Navy.

Others have been arranged around a cross, in baskets and framing the words of the Ode of Remembrance.

St Cynllo Church, Llangoedmor will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday November the 7, 8 and 9 for the public to see the display.

The church will be open from 10am to 4pm for the public.

Admission is free but any donations will be split between the Royal British Legion and the church. A public service will be held on Sunday, November 10 at 3pm.

Refreshments will be available in the Old School Hall on viewing days and everyone is welcome to come along, enjoy the displays and have a natter over a refreshing cup of tea and a delicious cake.