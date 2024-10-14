Yesterday evening, Sunday, October 13, emergency services began searching for a 33-year-old man last seen on CCTV at Porth Clais Harbour, St Davids.

The missing man, named Alex, is described as of slim build, about 5ft 7inch tall and last seen wearing black trousers, black jacket and black boots.

St Davids all-weather and inshore lifeboats were requested to launch at 6.47pm on Sunday 13th October to conduct a thorough coastline and water search.

The multi agency search operation also involved Dyfed Powys Police, Coastguard rescue teams from St Davids, Fishguard and Broad Haven, a police helicopter and Coastguard rescue 187 helicopter.

The target search area was Porthclais and volunteer crews conducted thorough searches in deteriorating conditions until approximately 11pm. With nothing found, the lifeboats were stood down and returned to station.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that the search will resume this morning and will include a specialist police search team, HM Coastguard and RNLI lifeboats.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Alex was last seen on CCTV at Porth Clais Harbour, St Davids at about 5.30pm, Sunday 13th October 2024.

“Alex is described as of slim build, about 5ft 7inch tall and last seen wearing black trousers, black jacket and black boots.

“Have you seen 33-year-old Alex, or do you have information that may help us find him? Please, let us know if you have seen Alex.”

You can contact Dyfed-Powys Police by direct message the force on social media, online at | https://bit.ly/DPPmissingperson, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by ringing 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

In all instances you should quote the reference: DP-20241013-262.