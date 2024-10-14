The High Street property inside the town walls had traded as a shop for more than a century.

The family-run TP Hughes was in business there between 1902 and 2017, before the national clothing and homeware retailer M&Co occupied the prime site until last year.

Stained glass window

The two-building property – which also fronts Upper Frog Street - still has the TP Hughes name visible in a mosaic step on Upper Frog Street and its iconic stained glass window on the domed bridge over St Nicholas’ Lane.

The shop has now been empty for over a year, despite attempts to attract a new retail business.

Tenby Town Council recommended the approval of the plans at its last meeting, and said: "The application blends in with the town Conservation Area and will enhance the tourist offer.

"It goes some way to offsetting the loss of hotel bed spaces elsewhere in the town.

"Although the loss of A1 retail space is noted, the building appears to have been unable to attract a new retail offer and members feel that the proposed use is more favourable than allowing possible deterioration of the fabric of the building."

The application has been made to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority by Wil Crockford, of Bassett Crockford Holdings Ltd, through agent Gerald Blain Associates Limited.

It seeks the change of use of the property to a 17-bed spa hotel, restaurant and cafe/bar, along with associated extensions and alterations.

The scheme will be considered by park planners at a later date.