Jamie and Alyson Griffiths from Haverfordwest celebrated their anniversary at Haverfordwest Cricket Club on Friday, August 16 with family and friends.

They asked their guests to make contributions to the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home instead of giving them gifts.

The Griffiths, who married on August 14, 1999, were taken aback by the generosity of their family and friends.

Mrs Griffiths said: "The amount raised for Paul Sartori far exceeded our expectations.

"I was very overwhelmed when we got to £300, but it continued to come in.

"We were astounded at how generous our friends and family were.

"I want to thank everyone for their kind gesture and donation."

Mrs Griffiths is a member of the Paul Sartori Community Choir and has participated in numerous fundraising events for the charity.

The donation was accepted on behalf of the charity by Judith Williams, the grant development officer for the hospice.

She said: "Firstly, congratulations to Jamie and Alyson on their silver anniversary.

"It is through the generosity of local people that the charity can continue to provide free end-of-life services in Pembrokeshire, so thank you to Jamie and Alyson and their friends and family for donating so generously."

The charity encourages others to consider similar initiatives for their celebrations.

The hospice provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire residents living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness.

They invite anyone interested in raising money at their special occasion or celebration to contact Joanne Lutwyche, the community relationship officer, at joanne.lutwyche@paulsartori.org, or by phoning its head office.

Further information on the charity and its services can be found on its website, paulsartori.org, or by calling 01437 763223.