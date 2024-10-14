David Rees, 62, appeared in Aberystwyth Magistrates Court last week following an incident in St Dogmaels on September 16.

He stands charged with assaulting a man by beating him at a building plot in the village. He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

The court records state that Rees had a sword stick, a sword concealed within a walking stick, in his home.

Locals say armed police, dog units and a police helicopter descended on the quiet Pembrokeshire village on the day of the incident.

On the evening of the incident police said that there had been an ‘isolated incident’ that had been ‘safely resolved’.

Two police patrol cars remained in the village late into the evening to reassure members of the public.

Rees appeared at Aberystwyth Justice Centre on Wednesday, October 9.

He did not enter a plea and the hearing was adjourned to the end of this month in order for the CPS to clarify the charges regarding the bladed article and for Rees to enter a plea.

He was remanded on conditional bail until the next hearing with the conditions that he does not enter a certain addresses or contact named people.